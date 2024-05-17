|
17.05.2024 08:00:00
Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of 17 June 2024
SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company) informs its shareholders that its annual general meeting (Annual General Meeting) and its extraordinary general meeting (Extraordinary General Meeting together with the Annual General Meeting to be referred to as the General Meetings) will be held on 17 June 2024 at 2:30 p.m. (Luxembourg time) and 4.30 p.m. respectively at Sofitel Luxembourg Europe, 6 rue du Fort Niedergruenewald, L-2226 Kirchberg, Luxembourg. The General Meetings will be video broadcasted live, through the Company’s website.
The convening notice (Convening Notice) detailing the agenda of the General Meetings was published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on 17 May 2024. The procedures for voting at this General Meetings are set out in the Convening Notice.
This Convening Notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to the General Meetings are available to shareholders on the Company's website at https://www.solutions30.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/ where they can be consulted and downloaded.
For any further information, please:
- visit the Investor Relations / General Meeting section of the website: https://www.solutions30.com
where all relevant documents are available,
- or contact the Company by email at the following address: investor.relations@solutions30.com.
About Solutions30 SE
Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 80 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1,000 MWp. In pursuing its vision of a more connected and sustainable world, Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland.
The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.
Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com
Contact
Individual Shareholders:
actionnaires@solutions30.com – Tel: +33 (0)1 86 86 00 63
Analysts/Investors:
investor.relations@solutions30.com
Press - Image 7:
Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr
Attachment
