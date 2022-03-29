29.03.2022 07:00:34

Annual General Meeting Approves All Motions

The 47th Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG on March 28, 2022, was held as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. 345 shareholders accepted the invitation of the Belimo Group and gathered at the new venue ENTRA in Rapperswil. There, they were informed about the outstanding results for the 2021 financial year.

The shareholders approved all motions by the Board of Directors. They agreed to a dividend distribution of CHF 8.50 per share. The dividend will be paid out on April 1, 2022.

The 2021 remuneration report containing the details of the remuneration for the 2021 financial year was approved by a non-binding consultative vote. The shareholders discharged the Members of the Board of Directors for their activities in the 2021 financial year. The fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the fixed and variable remuneration of the Executive Committee for the 2022 financial year were also approved.

All incumbent members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Patrick Burkhalter was confirmed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Martin Zwyssig as the Deputy Chairman. Furthermore, the shareholders re-elected Sandra Emme (lead), Prof. Adrian Altenburger, and Urban Linsi as Members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for the next term of office of one year.

Proxy Voting Services GmbH (Managing Director: Dr. René Schwarzenbach), Grossmünsterplatz 1, 8001 Zurich, was confirmed as an independent representative of voting rights and KPMG AG was re-elected for a further term of office of one year as the auditor.

 

 

The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters. The Company reported sales of CHF 765 million in 2021 and occupies approximately 2,000 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com.

 

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN). 

 

Contact

 

Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO

 

+41 43 843 61 72

 

 

Gérard Moinat, IRO

 

+41 43 843 63 80

 

 

 

 

 

Agenda

 

Dividend Payment

 

April 1, 2022

 

 

Publication of Semiannual Report 2022

 

July 26, 2022

 

 

Capital Markets Day 2022

 

September 7, 2022

