29.03.2022 07:00:34
Annual General Meeting Approves All Motions
Belimo Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
The 47th Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG on March 28, 2022, was held as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. 345 shareholders accepted the invitation of the Belimo Group and gathered at the new venue ENTRA in Rapperswil. There, they were informed about the outstanding results for the 2021 financial year.
The shareholders approved all motions by the Board of Directors. They agreed to a dividend distribution of CHF 8.50 per share. The dividend will be paid out on April 1, 2022.
The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters. The Company reported sales of CHF 765 million in 2021 and occupies approximately 2,000 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com.
The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).
