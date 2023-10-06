dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Dividend

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals



06-Oct-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Rümlang, 6 October 2023 dormakaba Holding AG held its Annual General Meeting on 5 October 2023. 232 shareholders participated in person. A total of 2,793.762 registered shares eligible to vote were represented, accounting for 66.5% of the share capital entered in the Commercial Register. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all Board proposals by a large majority, including the dividend payout proposal of CHF 9.50 per share. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 51.9%, taking into account the costs for initiatives related to dormakabas organizational transformation but excluding the effects of revised goodwill accounting per Swiss GAAP FER 30. Half of this dividend payout will be made from statutory retained earnings and half from the reserves from capital contributions. Payments are scheduled to be made as from 11 October 2023. The AGM further approved all the proposed re-elections to the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term. While Daniel Daeniker stepped down from the Board, Till Reuter and Ines Pöschel were elected as new members, strengthening the Boards industrial expertise and competence in digital transformation as well as in the areas of governance, sustainability, compensation, and compliance. Since Svein Richard Brandtzæg took over as Chairman on 1 May 2023, the Board of Directors and its committees are chaired by independent and non-executive members. The election of Ines Pöschel increased the quota of women at the Board by an additional 10%. In an advisory vote, the shareholders also approved the Compensation Report 2022/23. Also approved were the proposed maximum total compensation amount for the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2024 and the proposed maximum total compensation amount of the Group Executive Committee for the financial year 2023/24, as well as the amendment of the Articles of incorporation of dormakaba Holding AG to comply with the revised Swiss corporate law. The Annual General Meeting also confirmed PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as Auditors for a further one-year term. In addition, Law Office Keller Ltd. was elected as independent proxy, also for a further one-year term. More details on the Annual General Meeting 2023 can be found on www.dk.world/AGM. Patrick Lehn

