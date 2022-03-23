|
23.03.2022 17:46:14
Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
|
Swiss Prime Site AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE
Olten, 23 March 2022
Approval of the annual financial statements 2021 and the distribution of CHF 3.35
Adoption of votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Board
Brigitte Walter elected to the Board of Directors, other members re-elected
If you have any questions, please contact:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Prime Site AG
|Frohburgstrasse 1
|4601 Olten
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)58 317 17 64
|E-mail:
|markus.waeber@sps.swiss
|Internet:
|www.sps.swiss
|ISIN:
|CH0008038389
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1310221
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1310221 23.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Prime Site AGmehr Nachrichten
|
23.03.22
|Generalversammlung stimmt allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|Swiss Prime Site Generalversammlung 2022: Weitere Stärkung der Aktionärsrechte durch Anpassung des Traktandums 7.1 (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|Swiss Prime Site Annual General Meeting 2022: Adjustment to agenda item 7.1 to strengthen shareholders' rights (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|Swiss Prime Site 2021: targets clearly exceeded (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|Swiss Prime Site 2021: Ziele deutlich übertroffen (EQS Group)
|
15.02.22
|Moody's assigns A3 rating to Swiss Prime Site (EQS Group)
|
15.02.22
|Moody's bewertet Swiss Prime Site mit A3-Rating (EQS Group)