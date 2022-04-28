|
28.04.2022 19:00:23
Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Media information
Basel, 28 April 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG took place in Basel today. The meeting was held without personal participation of the shareholders, based on the COVID-19-Regulation 3 of the Swiss Federal Council. A total of 79.24% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented by the independent proxy.
The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it ratified the annual financial statements 2021 as well as the distribution of CHF 2.70 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 1.35 gross (with 35% withholding tax deduction) and a withholding tax-exempt distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.35. The payout of dividends will most likely be made starting from 4 May 2022 (ex-date: 2 May 2022).
Moreover, shareholders approved the re-election of the members of the Board of Directors for an additional term in office until the Annual General Meeting 2023. Dr. Felix Grisard was confirmed as President of the Board of Directors and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. Salome Grisard Varnholt and Balz Halter were elected as members of the Compensation Committee.
The shareholders approved in separate votes the total 2022 compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board of HIAG. Furthermore, the Compensation Report 2021 of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG was adopted in a consultative vote.
About HIAG
