28.04.2022 19:00:23

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

28.04.2022 / 19:00

Media information

Media information (PDF)

  • Approval of the annual financial statements 2021 and the distribution of CHF 2.70
  • Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors
  • Consent to compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Board

Basel, 28 April 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG took place in Basel today. The meeting was held without personal participation of the shareholders, based on the COVID-19-Regulation 3 of the Swiss Federal Council. A total of 79.24% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented by the independent proxy.

The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it ratified the annual financial statements 2021 as well as the distribution of CHF 2.70 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 1.35 gross (with 35% withholding tax deduction) and a withholding tax-exempt distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.35. The payout of dividends will most likely be made starting from 4 May 2022 (ex-date: 2 May 2022).

Moreover, shareholders approved the re-election of the members of the Board of Directors for an additional term in office until the Annual General Meeting 2023. Dr. Felix Grisard was confirmed as President of the Board of Directors and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. Salome Grisard Varnholt and Balz Halter were elected as members of the Compensation Committee.

The shareholders approved in separate votes the total 2022 compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board of HIAG. Furthermore, the Compensation Report 2021 of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG was adopted in a consultative vote.

Contacts
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Rico Müller
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
rico.mueller@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
www.hiag.com		  
Company calendar
26 August 2022 Publication of half-year results 2022
27 September 2022 HIAG Capital Market Day
14 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange that has a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.8 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 810,000 m² with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 2.98 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1339053

 
End of News EQS News Service

1339053  28.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339053&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HIAG Immobilien AG 101,00 1,61% HIAG Immobilien AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen