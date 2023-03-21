Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Approval of the annual financial statements 2022 and the distribution of CHF 3.40

The annual financial statements 2022 were approved by the Annual General Meeting. The distribution proposed by the Board of Directors of CHF 3.40 per registered share was also confirmed. This is composed of an ordinary dividend from the balance sheet profit of CHF 1.70 gross per registered share (CHF 1.105 net after deduction of 35% withholding tax) and a withholding tax-exempt distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.70 per registered share. The proposed ordinary dividend and withholding tax-exempt distribution will be paid on 30 March 2023 in the amount of CHF 2.805 net per registered share entitled to dividends.

Confirmation of the amendments to the Articles of Association in accordance with the new company law

In summer 2020, the Swiss Parliament passed a federal act amending company law, and this act entered into force on 1 January 2023. Under this law, Swiss companies limited by shares (AGs) are required to adapt their articles of association to the new company law by the end of 2024 at the latest. The corresponding amendments were approved by the General Meeting.

Adoption of votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Board

In a consultative vote, the Annual General Meeting accepted the Compensation Report 2022 of Swiss Prime Site AG. Furthermore, in two separate binding votes, the shareholders approved the total 2023 compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and for the Executive Board of the Group.

Reto Conrad elected to the Board of Directors, other members re-elected

Reto Conrad was newly elected to the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site. Shareholders approved the re-election of Board of Directors members Barbara A. Knoflach, Gabrielle Nater-Bass, Brigitte Walter, Ton Büchner, Christopher M. Chambers and Thomas Studhalter for a further term in office until the Annual General Meeting 2024. Ton Büchner was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee consists of Thomas Studhalter (Chairman), Brigitte Walter and Reto Conrad. The Nomination and Compensation Committee comprises Gabrielle Nater-Bass (Chairwoman), Barbara A. Knoflach and Christopher M. Chambers. The Investment Committee consists of Barbara A. Knoflach (Chairwoman), Brigitte Walter and Reto Conrad. The Sustainability Committee is formed by Ton Büchner (Chairman) and Barbara A. Knoflach.