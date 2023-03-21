|
Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
Swiss Prime Site AG
Zug, 21 March 2023
Approval of the annual financial statements 2022 and the distribution of CHF 3.40
Confirmation of the amendments to the Articles of Association in accordance with the new company law
Adoption of votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Board
Reto Conrad elected to the Board of Directors, other members re-elected
