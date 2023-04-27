27.04.2023 18:30:13

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

  • Approval of the annual report 2022 as well as the dividend payout of CHF 2.90 per share
  • Election of Micha Blattmann as a new member of the Board of Directors and re-election of the current members of the Board of Directors standing for election
  • Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

Basel, 27 April 2023 Today, 57 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Dietikon. They represented 3,553,670 votes, and the independent proxy represented 5,432,308 votes. In total, 8,985,978 or 93.07% of the registered shares with voting rights were represented.

The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 2.90 gross per share entitled to dividend, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.66 per share and a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 2.24 per share. The dividends will be paid out on 4 May 2023 (Ex-Date 2 May 2023).

The shareholders elected the capital markets expert Micha Blattmann as a new member of the Board of Directors and confirmed the re-election of Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Balz Halter and Anja Meyer. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. The newly three-member Compensation Committee consists of the re-elected Salome Grisard Varnholt and Balz Halter and the additionally elected Anja Meyer. The elections to the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee will end with the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

In separate votes the Annual General Meeting approved the total 2023 compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board of HIAG. Furthermore, the compensation report 2022 of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG was adopted in a consultative vote.

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail Marco Feusi		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail Stefan Hilber
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
28 August 2023 Publication of Half-Year Report 2023
26 September 2023 Capital Market Day 2023
4 March 2024 Publication of Annual Report 2023
18 April 2024 Annual General Meeting


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.93 billion. Based on the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of approximately 742,000 m² with currently 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.1 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German- and French-speaking Switzerland. Through its property management activities, HIAG generates stable property income and creates long-term value enhancement potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
