27.04.2023 18:30:13
Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Media information
Basel, 27 April 2023 Today, 57 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Dietikon. They represented 3,553,670 votes, and the independent proxy represented 5,432,308 votes. In total, 8,985,978 or 93.07% of the registered shares with voting rights were represented.
The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 2.90 gross per share entitled to dividend, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.66 per share and a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 2.24 per share. The dividends will be paid out on 4 May 2023 (Ex-Date 2 May 2023).
The shareholders elected the capital markets expert Micha Blattmann as a new member of the Board of Directors and confirmed the re-election of Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Balz Halter and Anja Meyer. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. The newly three-member Compensation Committee consists of the re-elected Salome Grisard Varnholt and Balz Halter and the additionally elected Anja Meyer. The elections to the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee will end with the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.
In separate votes the Annual General Meeting approved the total 2023 compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board of HIAG. Furthermore, the compensation report 2022 of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG was adopted in a consultative vote.
End of Media Release
