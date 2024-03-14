|
14.03.2024 17:40:18
Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 14 March 2024
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF): ALK-Abelló A/S held its Annual General Meeting on 14 March 2024.
The Annual General Meeting transacted the following business:
- Approval of the annual report 2023 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management
- No declaration of ordinary dividend in accordance with the approved annual report for 2023
- Adoption of the remuneration report for 2023
- Adoption of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year
- Re-election of Anders Hedegaard as the Chair of the Board of Directors
- Re-election of Lene Skole as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors
- Re-election of Gitte Aabo, Lars Holmqvist, Jesper Høiland, Bertil Lindmark and Alan Main to the Board of Directors
- Re-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor regarding auditing as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting
- Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:
(a) Indemnification of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Management
(b) Amendment of the Articles of Association (indemnification scheme)
(c) Approval of the remuneration policy
(d) Authorisation to the chair of the meeting
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Anders Hedegaard, Chair, tel. +45 4574 7576
About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,900 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-
|17,06
|-0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.