Annual General Meeting of 16 June 2023

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company) informs its shareholders that its annual general meeting (General Meeting) will be held on 16 June 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time) at Sofitel Luxembourg Europe, 6 rue du Fort Niedergruenewald, L-2226 Kirchberg, Luxembourg. The General Meeting will be video broadcasted live, through the Company’s website.

The convening notice (Convening Notice) detailing the agenda of the General Meeting was published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on 16 May 2023. The procedures for voting at this General Meeting are set out in the Convening Notice.

This Convening Notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to the General Meeting are available to shareholders on the Company's website at https://www.solutions30.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/ where they can be consulted and downloaded.

For any further information, please:

visit the Investor Relations / General Meeting section of the website: http://www.solutions30.com where all relevant documents are available,

where all relevant documents are available, or contact the Company by email at the following address: investor.relations@solutions30.com .

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 65 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:

Investor Relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Analysts/Investors:

Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

Leslie Jung - Tel: +33 6 78 70 05 55 - ljung@image7.fr

Attachment