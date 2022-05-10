+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 14:00:00

Annual General Meeting of Agfa-Gevaert NV

Mortsel / Belgium, May 10, 2021 - 2.00 p.m. CET

At Agfa-Gevaert's Annual General Meeting, the 2021 financial statements, the remuneration report, the allocation of the result and the discharge of directors and auditor were approved.

During the meeting, Mrs. Line De Decker, permanent representative of Albert House BV, was appointed as an independent director of the Company for a four-year period.
Mr. Mark Pensaert, permanent representative of MRP Consulting BV, was reappointed as an independent director of the Company for a four-year period.
The General Meeting also acknowledged the resignation of Mrs. Hilde Laga as an independent director of the Company, with effect as of May 10, 2022. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mrs. Laga for her commitment to the Company.

Finally, the General Meeting resolved to reappoint KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren BV  as Statutory Auditor responsible for the statutory and consolidated financial statements of the Company for another three-year period.
KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren BV has designated Mr. Frederic Poesen, statutory auditor, as permanent representative.
(end of message)

Contact
Viviane Dictus                                           
Director Corporate Communication               
T +32 3 444 7124                                      
E viviane.dictus@agfa.com     

Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 3 444 8015
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com


