Annual General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions and elects Christoph Ganz as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Arbon, 24 April 2026 - At today’s General Meeting of Arbonia AG, the shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors and elected Christoph Ganz to serve as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Alexander von Witzleben, who chose not to stand for re-election after many years of service.

At today’s 39th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Arbonia AG approved the management report, the financial statements, the consolidated financial statement, as well as the report on non-financial matters for the 2025 financial year. In addition, discharge was also granted to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management. The Compensation Report for the 2025 financial year was also approved as part of a consultative voting process. The proposed total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the 2025/2026 year of office as well as for Group Management for the 2025 financial year was also approved by the shareholders. The proposal of the Board of Directors to carry forward the balance to new account and not to distribute a dividend, which is in line with the communicated dividend policy, was also approved.

Election to the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting Christoph Ganz was newly elected to the Board of Directros and is taking over the office of President of the Board. He succeeds Alexander von Witzleben, who chose not to stand for re-election after serving for 11 years.

It is with deep gratitude and great appreciation that the Board of Directors, the Group Executive Board and his closest associates bid farewell to Alexander von Witzleben. Over many years, he has shaped Arbonia with tireless dedication and strategic vision. He was not only the driving force behind our development, but also a highly valued individual. The Board of Directors and Group Management thank him very much for his influential work and wish him all the best, happiness and good health for the future.

The current members Markus Oppliger, Michael Pieper, Peter Barandun and Thomas Lozser were elected for a further year of office. The independent proxy as well as the statutory auditor KPMG were confirmed in office until the next Annual General Meeting respectively.