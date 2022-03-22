Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Media Release

Zurich, March 22, 2022

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

At the Annual General Meeting on March 22, 2022, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance, the voting rights of shareholders were exclusively exercised through the independent proxy as per their instructions, because, at the time the meeting was planned, physical attendance would have required extremely elaborate precautions.

Veit de Maddalena was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Daniel Sigg, Katrin Wehr-Seiter and Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker were re-elected for another one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 2.70 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 24, 2022. The payment is made on March, 28, 2022, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax.

A virtual greeting (English subtitle) from the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Veit de Maddalena, is available at www.bellevue.ch/agm.

Contact

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO Bellevue Group

Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, mhu@bellevue.ch

Bellevue

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments/ private equity and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 12.8 bn as of December 31, 2021.