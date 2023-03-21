Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG all proposals approved



Media Release

Zurich, March 21, 2023

At the Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2023, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

The current members of the Board of Directors Veit de Maddalena, Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker and Katrin Wehr-Seiter were re-elected for a one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Former director Dr. Daniel Sigg did not stand for re-election.

Barbara Angehrn Pavik was newly elected as a member of the Board of Directors.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 2.00 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 23, 2023. The payment is made on March, 27, 2023, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax.

Contact

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO Bellevue Group

Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, mhu@bellevue.ch

Bellevue

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments (including private equity) and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 9.4 bn as of year-end 2022.