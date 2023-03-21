|
21.03.2023 18:45:04
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG all proposals approved
|
Bellevue Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Media Release
Zurich, March 21, 2023
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG all proposals approved
At the Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2023, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.
The current members of the Board of Directors Veit de Maddalena, Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker and Katrin Wehr-Seiter were re-elected for a one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Former director Dr. Daniel Sigg did not stand for re-election.
Barbara Angehrn Pavik was newly elected as a member of the Board of Directors.
An ordinary dividend of CHF 2.00 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 23, 2023. The payment is made on March, 27, 2023, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO Bellevue Group
Bellevue
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bellevue Group AG
|Seestrasse 16
|8700 Küsnacht
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 267 67 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 267 67 01
|E-mail:
|info@bellevue.ch
|Internet:
|www.bellevue.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0028422100
|Valor:
|A0LG3Z
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1587997
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1587997 21.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!