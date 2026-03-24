Bellevue Aktie
WKN DE: A0LG3Z / ISIN: CH0028422100
|
24.03.2026 17:50:03
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved
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Bellevue Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Release
Zurich, March 24, 2026
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved
At the Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2026, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.
The current members of the Board of Directors Veit de Maddalena, Katrin Wehr-Seiter, Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker and Barbara Angehrn Pavik were re-elected for a one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
An ordinary dividend of CHF 0.15 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 26, 2026. The payment is made on March 30, 2026, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax.
Contact
Investor Relations: Stefano Montalbano, CFO Bellevue Group
Bellevue
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bellevue Group AG
|Theaterstrasse 12
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 267 67 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 267 67 01
|E-mail:
|info@bellevue.ch
|Internet:
|www.bellevue.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0028422100
|Valor:
|A0LG3Z
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2296910
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296910 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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