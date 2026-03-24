Bellevue Aktie

Bellevue für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LG3Z / ISIN: CH0028422100

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.03.2026 17:50:03

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved

Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved

24.03.2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Media Release

Zurich, March 24, 2026

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved

At the Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2026, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

The current members of the Board of Directors Veit de Maddalena, Katrin Wehr-Seiter, Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker and Barbara Angehrn Pavik were re-elected for a one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 0.15 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 26, 2026. The payment is made on March 30, 2026, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax.

 

Contact
Media Relations:  Jürg Stähelin, IRF
Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations:  Stefano Montalbano, CFO Bellevue Group
Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, ir@bellevue.ch

 

Bellevue 
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments (including private equity) and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 75 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 5.3 bn as of year-end 2025.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bellevue Group AG
Theaterstrasse 12
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bellevue.ch
Internet: www.bellevue.ch
ISIN: CH0028422100
Valor: A0LG3Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2296910

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296910  24.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bellevue AG

mehr Nachrichten