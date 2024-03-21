Company announcement no 12 2024



Danske Bank A/S

Holmens Kanal 2 – 12

DK - 1092 København K

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00











21 March 2024

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2024



At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Thursday, 21 March 2024, the general

meeting



adopted the Annual Report 2023 and the proposal for allocation of profit according to the adopted Annual Report 2023,

approved the Board of Directors’ proposed Remuneration Report 2023 by advisory vote,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for approval of the Remuneration Policy 2024,

re-elected Martin Blessing, Lars-Erik Brenøe, Jacob Dahl, Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Allan Polack and Helle Valentin to the Board of Directors. Martin Nørkjær Larsen and Lieve Mostrey were elected as new members of the Board of Directors,

re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditor regarding auditing as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Articles of Association for extension by one year of the existing authorisation in articles 6.5.b and 6.6 of the Articles of Association regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights and issuance of convertible debt,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to renew the Board of Directors’ existing authority to acquire own shares until 1 March 2029,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for remuneration of the Board of Directors in 2024,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for indemnification of Directors and Officers with effect until the annual general meeting in 2025, and

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.

The general meeting did not adopt the shareholder proposal concerning improved banking benefits for shareholders.

At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Martin Blessing was elected Chairman and Martin Nørkjær Larsen Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced on danskebank.com under "Our management” as soon as possible.

Danske Bank

Company Secretariat, Frederik Bjørn

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





