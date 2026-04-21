Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. passes all motions and approves dividend of CHF 2.50 per share

A dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was approved – an increase of 8.7%

A dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was approved – an increase of 8.7%

The Annual General Meeting re-elected all members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting re-elected all members of the Board of Directors

All motions of the Board of Directors were approved with broad consensus

All motions of the Board of Directors were approved with broad consensus

The ninth Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. was attended by 496 shareholders, representing a total of 75.2% of the registered voting shares of Galenica Ltd. They approved all the motions of the Board of Directors with broad consensus. These included the 2025 annual financial statements of Galenica Ltd., the management report, the report on non-financial matters and the consolidated financial statements of the Galenica Group.

Markus R. Neuhaus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Galenica, explains: “The clear voting results show that our shareholders support the path we have chosen. They confirm confidence in Galenica’s strategic direction and in our ability to develop Switzerland’s healthcare system in the long term.”

Dividend of CHF 2.50 per share – increase of 8.7%

Shareholders also approved an increase in the dividend for the 2025 financial year to CHF 2.50 per share, compared with CHF 2.30 in the previous year. This corresponds to an expected distribution of CHF 125.0 million. Galenica continues to pursue a sustainable dividend strategy and aims to keep the dividend for the 2026 financial year at the previous year’s level at least.

Formal resolutions: Introduction of the capital range approved

The Annual General Meeting approved the actions of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year. The shareholders also approved the Remuneration Report 2025 in a consultative vote and approved the maximum total remuneration for the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the introduction of a capital range. This enables the Board of Directors to flexibly increase or decrease the company’s share capital within a defined range, thus enhancing financial and strategic flexibility.

Composition of the Board of Directors approved

Dr. Markus R. Neuhaus was approved by the shareholders as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, having received 98.9% of the votes. The other current members of the Board of Directors were also re-elected for another term of office with very broad consensus.