Galenica Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DN0K / ISIN: CH0360674466

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21.04.2026 17:44:34

Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. passes all motions and approves dividend of CHF 2.50 per share

Galenica AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. passes all motions and approves dividend of CHF 2.50 per share

21.04.2026 / 17:44 CET/CEST

Press release

  • All motions of the Board of Directors were approved with broad consensus
  • The Annual General Meeting re-elected all members of the Board of Directors
  • A dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was approved – an increase of 8.7% 
  • The Annual General Meeting approved the introduction of a capital range

The ninth Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. was attended by 496 shareholders, representing a total of 75.2% of the registered voting shares of Galenica Ltd. They approved all the motions of the Board of Directors with broad consensus. These included the 2025 annual financial statements of Galenica Ltd., the management report, the report on non-financial matters and the consolidated financial statements of the Galenica Group.

 

Markus R. Neuhaus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Galenica, explains: “The clear voting results show that our shareholders support the path we have chosen. They confirm confidence in Galenica’s strategic direction and in our ability to develop Switzerland’s healthcare system in the long term.”

 

Dividend of CHF 2.50 per share – increase of 8.7% 

Shareholders also approved an increase in the dividend for the 2025 financial year to CHF 2.50 per share, compared with CHF 2.30 in the previous year. This corresponds to an expected distribution of CHF 125.0 million. Galenica continues to pursue a sustainable dividend strategy and aims to keep the dividend for the 2026 financial year at the previous year’s level at least.

 

Formal resolutions: Introduction of the capital range approved

The Annual General Meeting approved the actions of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year. The shareholders also approved the Remuneration Report 2025 in a consultative vote and approved the maximum total remuneration for the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year.

 

The Annual General Meeting also approved the introduction of a capital range. This enables the Board of Directors to flexibly increase or decrease the company’s share capital within a defined range, thus enhancing financial and strategic flexibility.

 

Composition of the Board of Directors approved

Dr. Markus R. Neuhaus was approved by the shareholders as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, having received 98.9% of the votes. The other current members of the Board of Directors were also re-elected for another term of office with very broad consensus.

 

 

All voting results and the minutes of the Annual General Meeting will shortly be published on the Galenica website.

 

Dates for the diary
28 May 2026: Galenica Group sales update
6 August 2026: Publication of Galenica Group half-year results 2026
22 October 2026: Galenica Group sales update

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
Nina Amann, Lead Media Relations

Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
Email: media@galenica.com		 Investor Relations
Florian Urech, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
Email: investors@galenica.com

Welcome to the Galenica network!
Over 8,000 employees at Galenica work tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of the people of Switzerland every day. With its pharmacies, pharmaceutical logistics providers, products, services and home care, Galenica has a broad and successful position in the market. We are shaping the future of healthcare in collaboration with our strong partners – by drawing on the diverse skills and extensive expertise of our entire network. Our ambition is to fulfil the needs of customers and patients in the Swiss healthcare market seamlessly, efficiently and personally.

Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2311148

 
End of News EQS News Service

2311148  21.04.2026 CET/CEST

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