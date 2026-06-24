Highlight Event and Entertainment Aktie

Highlight Event and Entertainment für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 896040 / ISIN: CH0003583256

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24.06.2026 18:25:03

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

24.06.2026 / 18:25 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Pratteln, June 24, 2026 

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

The Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors.

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, Pratteln ("HLEE"), which is listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting today. All motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, and Peter von Büren, Clive Ng, Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were additionally re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee.
 

Contact:

Highlight Event und Entertainment AG   
Netzibodenstrasse 23b     
4133 Pratteln      
Investor Relations     
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97     

info@hlee.ch
www.hlee.ch

 

 

 

 

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2353268

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353268  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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