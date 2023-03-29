|
29.03.2023 20:46:46
Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG: Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors proposals
|
HUBER+SUHNER AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
29.03.2023
Today's 54th Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. Marina Bill and Kerstin Günther were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.
The Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG on 29 March 2023 in Pfäffikon ZH (Switzerland) was again held with shareholders in attendance. Together with the votes submitted in advance in writing or electronically and the rights exercised by granting power of attorney to the independent proxy, 12 911 856 share votes were represented at the Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to 63.9 % of the total share capital.
