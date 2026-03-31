Intershop Aktie
WKN DE: A40A93 / ISIN: CH1338987303
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31.03.2026 19:50:03
Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
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Intershop Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Press release
At today’s 63rd Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG, shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Among other items, the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements were approved, and a dividend increase to CHF 6.00 was resolved.
The dividend of CHF 6.00 per share will be paid on 8 April 2026 (ex-date: 2 April 2026).
The Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee were re-elected in their current composition.
Furthermore, the proposed maximum total remuneration of CHF 0.4 million for the Board of Directors and of CHF 2.75 million for the Executive Board was approved.
70.72 percent of total shares respectively 93.38 percent of all shares registered in the share registrar with voting rights were represented at today's Annual General Meeting.
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Company portrait
The proven business model enables consistently high returns on equity and distributions, making Intershop attractive to institutional and private investors. As at 31 December 2025, the value of the 43-property portfolio amounted to CHF 1.75 billion. The solidly financed company has an excellent track record in the responsible, innovative and solution-oriented development and use of real estate as well as the necessary expertise.
Company calendar
02.04.2026
26.08.2026
25.02.2027
31.03.2027
26.08.2027
Contact
Simon Haus, CEO
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Holding AG
|Giessereistrasse 18
|8031 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 5441000
|Fax:
|+41 44 5441001
|E-mail:
|info@intershop.ch
|Internet:
|https://intershop.ch/
|ISIN:
|CH1338987303
|Valor:
|133898730
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2301840
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2301840 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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