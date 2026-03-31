Intershop Aktie

Intershop für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40A93 / ISIN: CH1338987303

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31.03.2026 19:50:03

Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

31.03.2026 / 19:50 CET/CEST

Press release
Zurich, 31 March 2026

At today’s 63rd Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG, shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Among other items, the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements were approved, and a dividend increase to CHF 6.00 was resolved.

The dividend of CHF 6.00 per share will be paid on 8 April 2026 (ex-date: 2 April 2026).

The Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee were re-elected in their current composition.

Furthermore, the proposed maximum total remuneration of CHF 0.4 million for the Board of Directors and of CHF 2.75 million for the Executive Board was approved.

70.72 percent of total shares respectively 93.38 percent of all shares registered in the share registrar with voting rights were represented at today's Annual General Meeting.

Company portrait
Intershop is a real estate company operating exclusively in Switzerland with over 60 employees. Listed on the stock exchange since 1970, the company combines a yielding portfolio of investment properties with the development of sites and real estate. Intershop has both the necessary experience and expertise across the entire real estate value chain to identify properties with income and profit potential, develop them in line with market conditions and sell them at the right time.

The proven business model enables consistently high returns on equity and distributions, making Intershop attractive to institutional and private investors. As at 31 December 2025, the value of the 43-property portfolio amounted to CHF 1.75 billion. The solidly financed company has an excellent track record in the responsible, innovative and solution-oriented development and use of real estate as well as the necessary expertise.

Company calendar

02.04.2026 
Ex-date dividend

26.08.2026 
Publication of Half-year report 2026 with online-presentation for media and financial analysts

25.02.2027
Publication of the 2026 Annual Report 2026 with media and financial analyst conference

31.03.2027 
64th Annual General Meeting

26.08.2027 
Publication of Half-year report 2027 with online-presentation for media and financial analysts

Contact

Simon Haus, CEO
simon.haus@intershop.ch

Florian Balschun, CFO
florian.balschun@intershop.ch

Intershop Holding AG Contact
Puls 5, Giessereistrasse 18 Telephone +41 44 544 10 00
P. O. Box info@intershop.ch
CH-8031 Zurich www.intershop.ch

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH1338987303
Valor: 133898730
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2301840

 
End of News EQS News Service

2301840  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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