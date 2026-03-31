Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors



31.03.2026 / 19:50 CET/CEST



Press release

Zurich, 31 March 2026 At today’s 63rd Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG, shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Among other items, the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements were approved, and a dividend increase to CHF 6.00 was resolved. The dividend of CHF 6.00 per share will be paid on 8 April 2026 (ex-date: 2 April 2026). The Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee were re-elected in their current composition. Furthermore, the proposed maximum total remuneration of CHF 0.4 million for the Board of Directors and of CHF 2.75 million for the Executive Board was approved. 70.72 percent of total shares respectively 93.38 percent of all shares registered in the share registrar with voting rights were represented at today's Annual General Meeting. Download Press release (PDF) Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company operating exclusively in Switzerland with over 60 employees. Listed on the stock exchange since 1970, the company combines a yielding portfolio of investment properties with the development of sites and real estate. Intershop has both the necessary experience and expertise across the entire real estate value chain to identify properties with income and profit potential, develop them in line with market conditions and sell them at the right time. The proven business model enables consistently high returns on equity and distributions, making Intershop attractive to institutional and private investors. As at 31 December 2025, the value of the 43-property portfolio amounted to CHF 1.75 billion. The solidly financed company has an excellent track record in the responsible, innovative and solution-oriented development and use of real estate as well as the necessary expertise. Company calendar 02.04.2026

Ex-date dividend 26.08.2026

Publication of Half-year report 2026 with online-presentation for media and financial analysts 25.02.2027

Publication of the 2026 Annual Report 2026 with media and financial analyst conference 31.03.2027

64th Annual General Meeting 26.08.2027

Publication of Half-year report 2027 with online-presentation for media and financial analysts Contact Simon Haus, CEO

simon.haus@intershop.ch



Florian Balschun, CFO

florian.balschun@intershop.ch Intershop Holding AG Contact Puls 5, Giessereistrasse 18 Telephone +41 44 544 10 00 P. O. Box info@intershop.ch CH-8031 Zurich www.intershop.ch

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News