|
03.05.2023 18:53:11
Annual General Meeting of Investis Group approves all proposals
|
INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
The Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA took place today at the SIX Convention Center in Zurich. A total of 11,680,893 shares or 91.26% of the share capital were represented. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. Among other things, the following was resolved:
The Board of Directors is constituted as follows: Thomas Vettiger (Chairman), Albert Baehny (Vice Chairman), Corine Blesi, Christian Gellerstad and Stéphane Bonvin.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INVESTIS Holding SA
|Neumühlequai 6
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 201 7242
|E-mail:
|laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325094297
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1623853
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1623853 03-May-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Investis Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.23
|Generalversammlung der Investis Gruppe genehmigt alle Anträge (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|Annual General Meeting of Investis Group approves all proposals (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|Investis Gruppe erzielt ein ausgezeichnetes Ergebnis 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|Investis Group achieved excellent 2022 results (EQS Group)
|
31.01.23
|Investis nominiert Corine Blesi als neues Verwaltungsratsmitglied (EQS Group)
|
31.01.23
|Investis nominates Corine Blesi as new member of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
01.12.22
|Wechsel in der Konzernleitung der Investis Holding SA (EQS Group)
|
01.12.22
|Change in the Executive Board of Investis Holding SA (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Investis Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Investis Holding AG
|101,50
|0,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten geht es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.