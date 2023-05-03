INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Investis Group approves all proposals



03-May-2023 / 18:53 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA took place today at the SIX Convention Center in Zurich. A total of 11,680,893 shares or 91.26% of the share capital were represented. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. Among other things, the following was resolved: Dividend payment of CHF 2.50 gross per share for the financial year 2022. The payment will be made on 9 May 2023 (value date), with an ex-date on 5 May 2023;

Approval of the Compensation report and approval of the maximum total amounts of compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board;

Re-elections of Albert Baehny, Stéphane Bonvin, Christian Gellerstad and Thomas Vettiger and election of Corine Blesi;

Re-election of Thomas Vettiger as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

Re-election of KPMG, Zurich, as auditors for the financial year 2023 and Law office Keller Ltd., Zurich, as independent proxy, in each case for a one-year term of office until the next Annual General Meeting;

Approval of several amendments to the Articles of Association within the scope of the revision of company law as of 1 January 2023; flexibilisation as well as modernisation of the Articles of Association. The Board of Directors is constituted as follows: Thomas Vettiger (Chairman), Albert Baehny (Vice Chairman), Corine Blesi, Christian Gellerstad and Stéphane Bonvin.

The Compensation Committee consists of: Albert Baehny (Chairman) and Corine Blesi.

