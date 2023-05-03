03.05.2023 18:53:11

Annual General Meeting of Investis Group approves all proposals

Annual General Meeting of Investis Group approves all proposals

03-May-2023 / 18:53 CET/CEST
The Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA took place today at the SIX Convention Center in Zurich. A total of 11,680,893 shares or 91.26% of the share capital were represented. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. Among other things, the following was resolved:

  • Dividend payment of CHF 2.50 gross per share for the financial year 2022. The payment will be made on 9 May 2023 (value date), with an ex-date on 5 May 2023; 
  • Approval of the Compensation report and approval of the maximum total amounts of compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board;
  • Re-elections of Albert Baehny, Stéphane Bonvin, Christian Gellerstad and Thomas Vettiger and election of Corine Blesi;
  • Re-election of Thomas Vettiger as Chairman of the Board of Directors;
  • Re-election of KPMG, Zurich, as auditors for the financial year 2023 and Law office Keller Ltd., Zurich, as independent proxy, in each case for a one-year term of office until the next Annual General Meeting;
  • Approval of several amendments to the Articles of Association within the scope of the revision of company law as of 1 January 2023; flexibilisation as well as modernisation of the Articles of Association.

The Board of Directors is constituted as follows: Thomas Vettiger (Chairman), Albert Baehny (Vice Chairman), Corine Blesi, Christian Gellerstad and Stéphane Bonvin.
The Compensation Committee consists of: Albert Baehny (Chairman) and Corine Blesi.


Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1623853

 
