Zurich, 12 April 2022 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. the shareholders passed all agenda items and proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. In detail, the Annual General Meeting 2022 of Julius Baer Group Ltd. passed the following resolutions: The Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 were approved and the Remuneration Report 2021 was approved in a consultative vote.

The appropriation of the disposable profit, the dissolution and distribution out of the 'statutory capital reserve' as well as the proposed distribution in the total amount of CHF 2.60 per registered share were approved. This corresponds to a distribution of 'statutory capital reserve' of CHF 1.10 per registered share, which is not subject to the Swiss withholding tax and shall be paid free of expense from 20 April 2022, and a dividend of CHF 1.50 per registered share, which is subject to the Swiss withholding tax and shall also be paid from 20 April 2022.

The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board were discharged for the 2021 financial year.

The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the coming term of office (AGM 2022 - AGM 2023) was approved.

Additionally, the shareholders approved the Executive Board's aggregate amount of variable cash-based compensation elements for the completed financial year 2021, the aggregate amount of variable share-based compensation elements that are allocated in the current financial year 2022 and the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the next financial year 2023.

The Board members Romeo Lacher, Gilbert Achermann, Heinrich Baumann, Richard Campbell-Breeden, Ivo Furrer, David Nicol, Kathryn Shih, Eunice Zehnder-Lai and Olga Zoutendijk were re-elected for a one-year term.

Tomas Varela Muiña was elected as new independent member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

Romeo Lacher was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

Gilbert Achermann, Richard Campbell-Breeden, Kathryn Shih and Eunice Zehnder-Lai were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee (part of the Nomination & Compensation Committee) for a one-year term.

KPMG AG, Zurich, was appointed as Statutory Auditors for another one-year period.

Marc Nater, Wenger Plattner Attorneys at Law, Kuesnacht, was elected as independent representative until the end of the next Ordinary Annual General Meeting in 2023.

The cancellation of 7,423,208 own shares bought back until 23 December 2021 under the share buyback programme launched in 2021 and the respective capital reduction from CHF 4,424,488.96 to CHF 4,276,024.80 were approved. The detailed voting results as well as the brief minutes will be published on the website on www.juliusbaer.com/agm by tomorrow. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 482 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

