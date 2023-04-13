|
Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Zurich, 13 April 2023 At todays Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. the shareholders passed all agenda items and proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.
In detail, the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Julius Baer Group Ltd. passed the following resolutions:
The detailed voting results as well as the brief minutes will be published on the website on www.juliusbaer.com/agm by tomorrow.
Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 424 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.
Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and around 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
