Julius Bär Aktie
WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968
|
09.04.2026 14:00:18
Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 9 April 2026 – At today’s Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. the shareholders passed all agenda items and proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.
In detail, the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Julius Baer Group Ltd. passed the following resolutions:
The detailed voting results as well as the brief minutes will be published on the website on www.juliusbaer.com/agm by tomorrow.
Contacts
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2305946
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2305946 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
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