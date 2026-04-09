Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.



09.04.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST



Zurich, 9 April 2026 – At today’s Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. the shareholders passed all agenda items and proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. In detail, the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Julius Baer Group Ltd. passed the following resolutions: The Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2025 as well as the Sustainability Report 2025 were approved, and the Remuneration Report 2025 was approved in a consultative vote.

The appropriation of the disposable profit and the dividend of CHF 2.60 per registered share were approved. The dividend is subject to the Swiss withholding tax and shall be paid from 15 April 2026.

The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board were discharged for the 2025 financial year.

The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the coming term of office (AGM 2026 – AGM 2027) was approved.

Additionally, the shareholders approved the Executive Board’s aggregate amount of variable cash-based compensation elements for the completed financial year 2025, the aggregate amount of variable equity-based compensation elements that are allocated in the current financial year 2026 and the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the next financial year 2027.

The Board members Noel Quinn, as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Bruce Fletcher, Juerg Hunziker, Kathryn Shih, Tomas Varela Muiña and Eunice Zehnder-Lai were re-elected for a one-year term.

Urban Angehrn and Colin Bell were elected as new independent members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

Bruce Fletcher, Kathryn Shih and Eunice Zehnder-Lai were elected as members of the Compensation Committee (which was part of the Nomination & Compensation Committee, and now will be separated into two independent committees) for a one-year term.

KPMG Ltd., Zurich, was appointed as Statutory Auditors for another one-year term.

Dr. Marc Nater, Wenger Plattner Attorneys at Law, Kuesnacht, was elected as independent representative until the end of the next Ordinary Annual General Meeting in 2027.

The introduction of a capital band and the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation were approved. The detailed voting results as well as the brief minutes will be published on the website on www.juliusbaer.com/agm by tomorrow. Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2025, assets under management amounted to CHF 521 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News