Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions



30.04.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Media information – Annual General Meeting 2026

Zurich, 30 April 2026



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions



The 48th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG took place today. The meeting was attended by 74 shareholders. A total of 70.04 % of the Company’s share capital was represented. All motions put forward by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved.



The proposed dividend payment of CHF 6.00 per registered share has been approved by the shareholders. The payment will take place on 6 May 2026.

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further term of office of one year.

The 49th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG will take place on 29 April 2027 in Zurich.

Contact for media and investors

Alexandre Müller, Investor Relations

Phone: +41 44 419 44 79 / Mobile: +41 (0)79 635 64 13

investor-relations@kardex.com

www.kardex.com

Agenda 30 July 2026 Publication Interim Report 2026

Conference Call for Media and Analysts 11 March 2027 Publication Annual Report 2026

Conference Call for Media and Analysts 29 April 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027

SIX ConventionPoint, Zurich, Switzerland 29 July 2027 Publication Interim Report 2027

Conference Call for Media and Analysts





Kardex Corporate Profile

Kardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems, and life cycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems including multi-shuttle technology, and automated high-bay warehouses. Additionally, Kardex acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2’900 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

Disclaimer

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Kardex’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Kardex’s past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Kardex companies’ websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Kardex disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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