08.05.2023 17:18:25

Annual General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions

Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
08-May-2023 / 17:18 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 8, 2023 Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, held its Annual General Meeting today.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2022 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders granted discharge to the Board and the persons entrusted with the Management, voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results and approved the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as Chairman and Joost de Bruijn, Scott P. Bruder and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Board. Leanna Caron did not stand for re-election. Oliver Walker was re-elected and Clemens van Blitterswijk was elected as members of the Compensation Committee. The law firm Keller AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent Proxy. PricewaterhouseCoopers were elected for another one-year term as Kuros' auditor.

The Annual General Meeting further approved with the required 2/3 majority the adjustment to the articles of association regarding the increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Bonds or Similar Debt Instruments, and the increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Employees, Persons of Comparable Positions and Board Members. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved all of the proposed changes to the articles of association reflecting the revised Swiss corporate law which entered into force on January 1, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting took place at JED Events, Zürcherstrasse 39E, 8952 Schlieren (Zurich). 16'259'485 shares or 44.47% of a total of 36,561,378 shares were represented.

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG 
Daniel Geiger
Chief Financial Officer
Tel +41 44 733 47 41
daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com		 LifeSci Advisors 
Sandya von der Weid
Investors
+41 78 680 0538
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG
Kuros Biosciences is a fast-growing leader in the development of spinal fusion biologics that ease the burden of back pain. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.  The companys first commercial product, MagnetOs, is a unique synthetic bone graft that has already been used successfully across three continents and in over 10,000 spinal fusion surgeries. The next candidate in the Kuros pipeline is Fibrin-PTH the first drug-biologic combination for interbody spinal fusions, currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words will or expect or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Kuros Biosciences AG
Wagistrasse 25
8952 Schlieren
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 733 4747
Fax: +41 44 733 4740
E-mail: info@kurosbio.com
Internet: www.kurosbio.com
ISIN: CH0325814116
Valor: 32581411
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1626827

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1626827  08-May-2023 CET/CEST

