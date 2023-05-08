|
08.05.2023 17:18:25
Annual General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions
Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 8, 2023 Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, held its Annual General Meeting today.
The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2022 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders granted discharge to the Board and the persons entrusted with the Management, voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results and approved the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as Chairman and Joost de Bruijn, Scott P. Bruder and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Board. Leanna Caron did not stand for re-election. Oliver Walker was re-elected and Clemens van Blitterswijk was elected as members of the Compensation Committee. The law firm Keller AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent Proxy. PricewaterhouseCoopers were elected for another one-year term as Kuros' auditor.
The Annual General Meeting further approved with the required 2/3 majority the adjustment to the articles of association regarding the increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Bonds or Similar Debt Instruments, and the increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Employees, Persons of Comparable Positions and Board Members. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved all of the proposed changes to the articles of association reflecting the revised Swiss corporate law which entered into force on January 1, 2023.
The Annual General Meeting took place at JED Events, Zürcherstrasse 39E, 8952 Schlieren (Zurich). 16'259'485 shares or 44.47% of a total of 36,561,378 shares were represented.
