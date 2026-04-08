mobilezone Aktie
WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694
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08.04.2026 17:00:13
Annual General Meeting of mobilezone holding ag approves all proposals of the Board of Directors and approves dividend of CHF 0.90 (previous year: CHF 0.90)
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mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, 8 April 2026
At today’s Annual General Meeting of mobilezone holding ag, 41.26 percent of all shares, representing 58.18 percent of the registered shares entitled to vote, were represented.
The shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Among other resolutions, the following were adopted:
At the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, Lea Sonderegger was confirmed as Chair of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.
The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Investor Relations website of mobilezone (link).
Contact for analysts, investors and media representatives
About mobilezone
mobilezone employs around 600 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, and in around 125 own shops across Switzerland. The retail business, with the strong and among Swiss consumers well-known brand “mobilezone” forms the foundation of the company. The offer includes a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet services from all telecommunication providers. Other important strategic pillars include the MVNO- (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), B2B-, and the sustainability-oriented Second Life business (repairs and refurbished devices – brand “jusit”). Services and products are offered online, through various third-party platforms, as well as in around 125 own shops in Switzerland.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2305354
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2305354 08.04.2026 CET/CEST
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|16,40
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