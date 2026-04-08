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mobilezone Aktie

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WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694

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08.04.2026 17:00:13

Annual General Meeting of mobilezone holding ag approves all proposals of the Board of Directors and approves dividend of CHF 0.90 (previous year: CHF 0.90)

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of mobilezone holding ag approves all proposals of the Board of Directors and approves dividend of CHF 0.90 (previous year: CHF 0.90)

08.04.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, 8 April 2026

At today’s Annual General Meeting of mobilezone holding ag, 41.26 percent of all shares, representing 58.18 percent of the registered shares entitled to vote, were represented.

The shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Among other resolutions, the following were adopted:

  • Distribution of a dividend of CHF0.90 per share, payable on 17 April 2026 (ex-dividend date: 15 April 2026)
  • Granting of discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management
  • Approval of the Non-Financial Report for the 2025 financial year
  • Re-election of Olaf Swantee (Chairman), Lea Sonderegger, Markus Bernhard and Andreas Wyss to the Board of Directors
  • Re-election of Lea Sonderegger and Olaf Swantee to the Nomination & Compensation Committee
  • Approval of all remuneration proposals
  • Election of BDO AG, Zurich, as statutory auditor for a further one-year term

At the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, Lea Sonderegger was confirmed as Chair of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Investor Relations website of mobilezone (link).

Contact for analysts, investors and media representatives
Pascal Boll
Director MVNO & Investor Relations
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is Switzerland’s leading independent telecommunications specialist. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the Swiss stock exchange SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

mobilezone employs around 600 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, and in around 125 own shops across Switzerland. The retail business, with the strong and among Swiss consumers well-known brand “mobilezone” forms the foundation of the company. The offer includes a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet services from all telecommunication providers. Other important strategic pillars include the MVNO- (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), B2B-, and the sustainability-oriented Second Life business (repairs and refurbished devices – brand “jusit”). Services and products are offered online, through various third-party platforms, as well as in around 125 own shops in Switzerland.
www.mobilezoneholding.ch


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2305354

 
End of News EQS News Service

2305354  08.04.2026 CET/CEST

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