11.04.2023 20:21:13
Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals
Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals
Lucerne, 11 April 2023 Mobimo Holding AG held its 23rd Annual General Meeting today at the Culture and Congress Centre in Lucerne (KKL). A total of 46.15% of the registered share capital with voting rights was represented in person or by independent proxy.
All motions proposed by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting were approved, most of them with high approval ratings. All the members of the Board of Directors (Sabrina Contratto, Daniel Crausaz, Brian Fischer, Bernadette Koch, Stéphane Maye, Dr. Martha Scheiber) and its Chairman (Peter Schaub) were re-elected. The partial revision of the Articles of Association was also approved in all points. The amended Articles of Association of Mobimo Holding AG are available on the website.
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.7 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the companys own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.
