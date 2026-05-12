Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors



12.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Media release

12.05.2026, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland



Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

At the annual general meeting on May 11, 2026, in Rapperswil-Jona, the shareholders of Sensirion Holding AG were informed about the results of the Sensirion group for the 2025 financial year, which underlined Sensirion’s resilience through strong revenue and profitability growth despite challenging markets and reinforced its momentum for long-term strategic growth. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

A total of 10,475,593 votes were represented at the annual general meeting of Sensirion Holding AG on May 11, 2026, representing 67.08% of the share capital.

The shareholders approved the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2025 and approved the proposed appropriation of the balance sheet result. The 2025 compensation report was accepted in a non-binding consultative vote and the 2025 report on non-financial matters was approved.

The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for their activities in the 2025 financial year and approved the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

The shareholders re-elected Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer as Co-Chairmen of the Board of Directors and Anja König, Franz Studer, Henri Mrejen and Mirjana Blume as members of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders also re-elected Moritz Lechner, Felix Mayer and Anja König to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The law office Keller AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy and KPMG AG, Zurich, was re-elected as statutory auditor.

Financial calendar

August 19, 2026: Publication of the 2026 half-year report

Contact

Lars Dünnhaupt

Director Investor Relations

Phone: +41 44 306 40 00

E-mail: lars.duennhaupt@sensirion.com

About Sensirion Holding AG

Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5), gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors as well as gas leakage sensors.

An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the USA supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as “believe”, “assume”, “expect” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changing market conditions, competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the costs of complying with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the markets in which Sensirion operates and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Sensirion uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Additional information on these key figures can be found at www.sensirion.com/additional-performance-measures.

This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.