Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals

Zug, April 28, 2023 At the 136 th ordinary Annual General Meeting of METALL ZUG AG, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. A cash dividend of CHF 3.00 per registered share type A and CHF 30.00 per registered share type B will be distributed. In addition, CHF 675,000 will be paid into the Group's internal CO 2 fund charged to the 2023 financial statements, and various amendments will be made to the Articles of Association of Metall Zug AG. David Dean was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

A total of 255 shareholders, representing 84.02% of the share capital and 96.25% of the votes, attended the 136th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Metall Zug AG today at the ZUGORAMA in Zug and approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.

The General Meeting approved, among other proposals, the annual report as well as the annual and consolidated financial statements 2022 and in the context of a consultative vote the compensation report 2022. The shareholders further approved the appropriation of the available earnings 2022 as follows: distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of CHF 3.00 (gross) per registered share type A and CHF 30.00 (gross) per registered share type B. The total value of the cash dividend distribution treasury shares are excluded thus presumably amounts to CHF 13,470,330 and CHF 36,031,918 will be carried forward to the new account. The cash dividend will be paid on May 5, 2023.

In addition, the shareholders approved in the context of a consultative vote the payment of CHF 675,000 (5% of the dividend amount) charged to the 2023 annual financial statements into the internal CO 2 fund of Tech Cluster Zug AG for CO 2 compensation or other sustainability measures.

The existing members of the Board of Directors Martin Wipfli, Dominik Berchtold, Bernhard Eschermann and Claudia Pletscher were reelected for a further term of office of one year. David Dean was newly elected to the Board of Directors also for a term of office of one year. Martin Wipfli, a Board member since 2010 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metall Zug AG since 2019, was confirmed in his role.



Furthermore, the General Meeting approved the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors until the next ordinary General Meeting and the fixed compensation of the Senior Management in the year 2024, both prospectively. The shareholders also retrospectively approved the variable compensation of the Senior Management for the year 2022.

Finally, various amendments to the Articles of Association were approved, the majority of which are in connection with the revision of the Swiss corporation law that came into force on January 1, 2023, and take into account current best practices in corporate governance.



The next ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Metall Zug AG will presumably take place on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Zug.