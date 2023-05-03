|
03.05.2023
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals
SKAN AG
Media Information
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals
Allschwil, 3 May 2023 The Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG was held today in Basel. At the General Meeting a total of 89.60% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.
The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 0.25 per dividend-bearing share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.125 per share and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 0.125 per share. The distribution will be made as from 9 May 2023.
The Board members standing for re-election Dr. Gert Thoenen, Oliver Baumann, Cornelia Gehrig, Thomas Huber, Dr. Beat Lüthi, Gregor Plattner and Patrick Schär have been confirmed for another one-year term. Dr Gert Thoenen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
In addition, the Articles of Incorporation were adapted to the new Stock Corporation Law that came into force on 1 January 2023.
The next Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG will take place on 7 May 2024.
Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28
SKAN together always one step ahead
SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organization make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs over 1170 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Japan and the USA.
