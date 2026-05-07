SKAN Aktie
WKN DE: A0MPG1 / ISIN: CH0013396012
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07.05.2026 17:45:04
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals
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SKAN AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Information
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals
Allschwil, 7 May 2026 – The Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG was held today at the company’s headquarters in Allschwil. At the General Meeting a total of 79.88% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.
The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 0.22 per dividend-bearing share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.11 per share and a tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 0.11 per share. The distribution will be made as from 13 May 2026.
The Board members standing for re-election Oliver Baumann, Cornelia Gehrig, Thomas Huber, Beat Lüthi and Gregor Plattner have been confirmed for another one-year term. Dr. Christian Schlögel (born 1964, German citizen) has been elected as new member of the Board of Directors. Beat Lüthi was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The consultative votes on the remuneration report and the report on non-financial matters were also approved.
The next Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG will take place on 28 April 2027.
Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28
SKAN – together always one step ahead
SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs around 1750 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Japan, the USA and Brazil.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SKAN AG
|Kreuzstrasse 5
|4123 Allschwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 43 268 32 32
|E-mail:
|info@skan.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013396012
|Valor:
|1339601
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2323474
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2323474 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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