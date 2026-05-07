SKAN AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals



07.05.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Media Information



Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals

Allschwil, 7 May 2026 – The Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG was held today at the company’s headquarters in Allschwil. At the General Meeting a total of 79.88% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.

The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 0.22 per dividend-bearing share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.11 per share and a tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 0.11 per share. The distribution will be made as from 13 May 2026.

The Board members standing for re-election Oliver Baumann, Cornelia Gehrig, Thomas Huber, Beat Lüthi and Gregor Plattner have been confirmed for another one-year term. Dr. Christian Schlögel (born 1964, German citizen) has been elected as new member of the Board of Directors. Beat Lüthi was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The consultative votes on the remuneration report and the report on non-financial matters were also approved.

The next Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG will take place on 28 April 2027.



Distribution dates:

Ex-date: 11 May 2026

Record date: 12 May 2026

Payment date: 13 May 2026



Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13



Financial calendar:

18 August 2026 Publication Half-Year Results 2026 23 March 2027 Publication Annual Results 2026 28 April 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027

SKAN – together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs around 1750 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Japan, the USA and Brazil.