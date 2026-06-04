Private Equity Aktie
WKN: 906781 / ISIN: CH0006089921
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04.06.2026 07:00:03
Annual General Meeting on July 3, 2026 in Zurich
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Private Equity Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
NEWS RELEASE
Zurich, June 4, 2026
Annual General Meeting on July 3, 2026 in Zurich
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the invitation for its Annual General Meeting to be held on July 3, 2026, in Zurich on its website. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation in the course of the next days by mail.
The Board of Directors of PEH proposes a distribution of CHF 1.00 per registered share (agenda item 4). The dividend will be paid half as ordinary dividend from available earnings and half from reserves from capital contributions. Subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the distribution will be made on July 10, 2026 (July 8, 2026, is the ex-date).
The invitation to the Annual General Meeting (in German) with the detailed proposals by the Board of Directors can be found at: https://www.peh.ch/investor-relations/agm/.
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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed Private Equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 44 515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch
Additional features:
File: AGM_Press_Release_Eng 040626
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 13
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 515 7080
|E-mail:
|info@peh.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2339098
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2339098 04.06.2026 CET/CEST
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