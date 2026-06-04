Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting on July 3, 2026 in Zurich



04.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, June 4, 2026

Annual General Meeting on July 3, 2026 in Zurich

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the invitation for its Annual General Meeting to be held on July 3, 2026, in Zurich on its website. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation in the course of the next days by mail.

The Board of Directors of PEH proposes a distribution of CHF 1.00 per registered share (agenda item 4). The dividend will be paid half as ordinary dividend from available earnings and half from reserves from capital contributions. Subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the distribution will be made on July 10, 2026 (July 8, 2026, is the ex-date).

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting (in German) with the detailed proposals by the Board of Directors can be found at: https://www.peh.ch/investor-relations/agm/.

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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed Private Equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 44 515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch