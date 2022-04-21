COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Annual General Meeting - Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors



21.04.2022 / 18:30



Media Release Altstätten, 21 April, 2022 After two years, today's Annual General Meeting was again held in Altstätten with shareholders in attendance as usual. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors with a large majority and decided on a dividend of CHF 3.30 per share. 177 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 78.4% of the votes were represented. At the AGM, which was held in physical form, the shareholders approved the Management Report, the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2021, and the profit to be carried forward to 2022. In addition, they approved the distribution of CHF 3.30 per share from the capital contribution reserves with foreign reference. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged from liability. The shareholders confirmed all members of the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee standing for re-election and re-elected Nick Huber as Chairman. Board members Erwin Locher and Matthew Robin announced that this will be their last term of office and that they will not be available for re-election next year. Ernst & Young AG, St. Gallen, was confirmed as auditor. Finally, the shareholders approved the Compensation Report 2021 in an advisory vote and approved the fixed compensation to the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the AGM 2022 to the AGM 2023 and to the Executive Committee for the financial year 2023 as proposed. The distribution of CHF 3.30 per share represents a yield of 2.9% based on a share price of CHF 112.40 (as of 31 December) and will be paid on 27 April 2022 (payment date). It will be paid tax-free to individuals with tax domicile in Switzerland.



For further information: Markus Abderhalden, CFO,

phone +41 71 757 54 80, mobile +41 79 436 26 22, e-mail markus.abderhalden@coltene.com Financial Calendar Annual General Meeting 2022 21. April 2022 Release of Half-Year Report 2022 and conference call on the half-year results 2022 5. August 2022 Media and analyst conference on 2022 financial year and release of Annual Report 2022 3 March 2023 Annual General Meeting 2023 19. April 2023 Release of Half-Year Report 2023 and Conference call on the half-year results 2023 4. August 2023 About COLTENE COLTENE is an international developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of Infection Control, Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. COLTENE has state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Germany, France and Switzerland as well as own sales organizations in all major markets including Europe, North and Latin America, Japan, China and India. Dentists, DSOs, dental clinics and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high-quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com. Contact information

COLTENE Holding AG

Feldwiesenstrasse 20

9450 Altstätten, Switzerland

P + 41 71 757 53 00

investor@coltene.com

www.coltene.com This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Media Release

