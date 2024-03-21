Annual General Meeting - Summary





Company announcement

March 21, 2024

Announcement No. 7/2024

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S was held today, Thursday March 21, 2024.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting



Approval of the audited Annual Report 2023, including the Board of Director’s proposal that this year’s profits are transferred to retained comprehensive income. Consequently, no dividend will be distributed.

Discharge of Management and the Board of Directors from their liabilities.

Approval of the Remuneration Report 2023 (advisory vote).

The Board of Director’s proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2024.

Elections

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Peter Nilsson, Bengt Thorsson, René Svendsen-Tune, Are Dragesund, Franck Falezan, Viveka Ekberg, and Ole Kristian Jødahl were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors’ proposal that Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab is elected as the Company’s auditor for sustainability purposes.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

At the constituting Board meeting, the Board elected Peter Nilsson as Chair and Bengt Thorsson as Deputy Chair. Viveka Ekberg was elected as Chair of the Audit Committee and Bengt Thorsson was elected as ordinary member. Peter Nilsson was elected as Chair of the Nomination Committee while René Tune-Svendsen and Franck Falezan were elected as ordinary members. Peter Nilsson was elected as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Are Dragesund was elected as ordinary member.





For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Media Relations, Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007





