Annual General Meeting V-ZUG: Shareholders approve all proposals

First physical Annual General Meeting of V-Zug Holding AG since spin-off from Metall Zug Group

Zug, April 25, 2023. At the 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zug, Switzerland, the shareholders of V-ZUG Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. As foreseen at the spin-off from Metall Zug Group in 2020, no dividend was paid for the fiscal year 2022. The AGM confirmed the re-election of the Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors as well as the Human Resources and Compensation Committee for a further term of office of one year.

This year, V-ZUG Holding AG held its first Annual General Meeting with physical presence since going public. 286 shareholders attended the meeting in Zug; 83.1 % of the share capital was represented. The agenda included the report on the 2022 financial year, the appropriation of net profit, the discharge of the executive bodies and the elections of the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the members of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, the independent proxy and the auditors. Other items on the agenda were the approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee and an amendment to the Articles of Association, which had become necessary in particular as a result of the new Stock Corporation Act coming into force on January 1, 2023.

Key dates

21 July 2023 Publication of the Half-year Results2023 13 March 2024 Publication of the Annual Results 2023 23 April 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024

This announcement is available at https://www.vzug.com/gb/en/investor-relations-news.

About the V-ZUG Group

Bringing simplicity into your home and creativity into your kitchen.

V-ZUG is Switzerlands leading brand in household appliances and also markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for 110 years and offers a comprehensive service in all its markets. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Swiss-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the retail of household appliances, is also part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,200 people.

V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).

