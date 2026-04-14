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V-Zug Aktie

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WKN DE: A0VZUG / ISIN: CH0542483745

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14.04.2026 17:09:24

Annual General Meeting V-ZUG: Shareholders approve all proposals

V-ZUG Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting V-ZUG: Shareholders approve all proposals

14.04.2026 / 17:09 CET/CEST

Zug, 14 April 2026

MEDIA / INVESTOR RELEASE 

 

6th Annual General Meeting 

At the 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zug, Switzerland, the shareholders of V ZUG Holding AG approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the re-election of the Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors as well as the Nomination & Compensation Committee who stood for election, for another term of office until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. In alignment with statutory age guidelines, Jürg Werner did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. Petra Rumpf and Tobias Knechtle did also not stand for re-election. Newly elected to the Board of Directors were Ivo Wechsler and René Zahnd. The Board of Directors was thus reduced from seven to six members. Furthermore, the General Meeting decided on an ordinary dividend and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves amounting to CHF 0.45 per share each, thus totalling CHF 0.90 per share.

304 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of V-Zug Holding AG in Zug, 76.5% of the share capital were represented. The agenda included the report on the 2025 financial year, which was submitted to the General Meeting, as well as the report on non-financial matters (Sustainability Report) for the 2025 financial year. In addition to the consultative vote on the 2025 compensation report, the appropriation of retained earnings for 2025, including dividends and payments from capital reserves, was approved. The responsible bodies were discharged, and the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board, the members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee, the independent proxy, and the auditors were elected. Furthermore, the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee was approved.

 

Further information

Adrian Ineichen Patrik Dreyer
CFO Head of Investor and Media Relations (ad interim)
Tel.: +41 58 767 60 03 Tel.: +41 58 767 60 03

 

Key dates

22 July 2026 Publication of the half-year results 2026
4 March 2027 Publication of the annual results 2026
21 April 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027
21 July 2027 Publication of the half-year results 2027

About the V-ZUG Group

“Bringing simplicity into your home and creativity into your kitchen.”

V-ZUG is Switzerland’s leading brand in household appliances and markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for over 110 years and offers a comprehensive service in all its markets. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Swiss-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the retail of household appliances, is also part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,100 people.

V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).



Legal notes

This media release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. V-ZUG Holding AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement, which is available at www.vzug.com/ch/en/privacy-statement.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2308316  14.04.2026 CET/CEST

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