V-Zug Aktie
WKN DE: A0VZUG / ISIN: CH0542483745
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14.04.2026 17:09:24
Annual General Meeting V-ZUG: Shareholders approve all proposals
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V-ZUG Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zug, 14 April 2026
6th Annual General Meeting
At the 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zug, Switzerland, the shareholders of V ZUG Holding AG approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the re-election of the Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors as well as the Nomination & Compensation Committee who stood for election, for another term of office until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. In alignment with statutory age guidelines, Jürg Werner did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. Petra Rumpf and Tobias Knechtle did also not stand for re-election. Newly elected to the Board of Directors were Ivo Wechsler and René Zahnd. The Board of Directors was thus reduced from seven to six members. Furthermore, the General Meeting decided on an ordinary dividend and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves amounting to CHF 0.45 per share each, thus totalling CHF 0.90 per share.
304 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of V-Zug Holding AG in Zug, 76.5% of the share capital were represented. The agenda included the report on the 2025 financial year, which was submitted to the General Meeting, as well as the report on non-financial matters (Sustainability Report) for the 2025 financial year. In addition to the consultative vote on the 2025 compensation report, the appropriation of retained earnings for 2025, including dividends and payments from capital reserves, was approved. The responsible bodies were discharged, and the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board, the members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee, the independent proxy, and the auditors were elected. Furthermore, the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee was approved.
Further information
Key dates
About the V-ZUG Group
V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).
End of Media Release
2308316 14.04.2026 CET/CEST
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