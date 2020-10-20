Annual Global Dignity Day Celebrated With Events Around The World, Championing Dignity As An Antidote To Intolerance, Inequality And Incivility

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2020, hundreds of thousands of people around the world will participate in Global Dignity Day, an annual celebration organized by international non-profit Global Dignity.

Global Dignity Day encourages everyone, everywhere to understand what dignity is—the inherent and equal worth of every single person—and how they can work for and protect the dignity of others through actions big and small.

Interactive Global Dignity Day events take place in classrooms, refugee camps, community groups, workplaces and virtually, to encourage more understanding, compassion and love as antidotes to hate and intolerance. People all over the world are also encouraged to participate on social media by sharing their dignity story using the hashtag #mydignitystory.

Amongst this year's Global Dignity Day events are Dignity Workshops with thousands of students from the Beaconhouse School System across Pakistan, in classrooms in Romania, Portugal and Ukraine, and with Rohingya children living in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Students at Costa Rica's EARTH University will participate in their first-ever virtual Global Dignity Day with musical performances, dignity stories and workshops. Global Dignity's Philippines chapter is organizing a face mask and soap donation drive in Manila.

Global Dignity Day will mark the launch of Dignity : RESET, a series of events and activities organized by Global Dignity to amplify the increasing call for a world where the dignity of every person is recognized, valued and honored. Dignity : RESET will continue through 2021 and will include an inaugural Dignity Award, an expansion of Global Dignity's presence from 80 to 100 countries, and additional free learning resources for the hundreds of millions of children and young people without access to distance and virtual learning because of the global pandemic and school closures.

"2020 is a year we will never forget. Like an X-ray on every society, it has exposed deep inequities and injustices—from education and income disparities to systemic racism," says Cynthia Guyer, Global Dignity Executive Director. "At the core of these challenges is a failure to acknowledge, respect and protect the dignity of every human life. A deeper understanding and commitment to dignity—every person's equal value—is critical to breaking down legacies of hate, prejudice and violence, and to building communities rooted in justice and compassion."

In addition to Global Dignity Day events, Global Dignity offers year-round interactive Dignity Workshops for schools, designed to equip young people with the skills they need to become positive change makers in their communities; as well as for corporations interested in creating more equitable and enlightened workplaces. Global Dignity's free, open-source teaching and learning resources are available at globaldignity.org .

Global Dignity is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a world where compassion, understanding and love triumph over intolerance, injustice and inequality. Through its annual Global Dignity Month in October and year-round Dignity Workshops, Global Dignity engages more than one million young people in 80 countries each year. The organization's newest initiative, Dignity in the Workplace, helps broaden organizations' and employees' understanding of dignity in order to transform workplace culture in the business, non-profit, civil society and academic sectors.

