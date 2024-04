Annual information of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB

We hereby provide annual information (package) of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB for 2023 - a package of audited consolidated annual financial statements, an independent auditor's report, confirmation by responsible persons and annual consolidated report, as well as reports of social responsibility (sustainability), consolidated governance and remuneration.

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal

E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt









