|
11.04.2023 15:05:00
Annual Information of Amber Grid for 2022
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
On 11th April, 2023 during the Ordinary General Meeting of Amber Grid Shareholders audited Consolidated and separate financial statements and the consolidated annual report for year 2022 has been approved.
Key financial indicators for 2022:
• Revenue – EUR 98,2 million (the year 2021 – EUR 68,6 million);
• EBITDA– EUR 32,0 million (the year 2021 – EUR 35,4 million);
• Net profit – EUR 15,7 million (the year 2021 – EUR 23,2 million).
The General Meeting of Shareholders also approved the distribution of profits of Amber Grid for 2022.
Attached:
1. Amber Grid consolidated and separate financial statements, consolidated annual report for 2022, approval of responsible persons, independent auditor's report;
2. Allocation of profit of Amber Grid 2022.
More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
Attachments
