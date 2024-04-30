Annual Information of Amber Grid for 2023

On 30th April, 2024 during the Ordinary General Meeting of Amber Grid Shareholders audited Consolidated and separate financial statements and the consolidated annual report for year 2023 has been approved.

Key financial indicators for 2023:

• Revenue – EUR 82.2 million (the year 2022 – EUR 98.2 million);

• EBITDA– EUR 26.3 million (the year 2022 – EUR 31.9 million);

• Net profit – EUR 13.0 million (the year 2022 – EUR 15.7 million).

The General Meeting of Shareholders also approved the distribution of profits of AB Amber Grid for 2023.

Attached:

Amber Grid consolidated and separate financial statements, consolidated annual report for 2023, approval of responsible persons, independent auditor's report; Allocation of 2023 Amber Grid profit.

