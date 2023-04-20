|
20.04.2023 17:50:00
Annual Passes Are Back at Disney World
Theme park enthusiasts were up early on Thursday, looking for a shot at year-round access to Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) iconic Florida resort. Disney World resumed selling annual passes for new buyers, something that it hasn't done since the the summer season two years ago. They didn't last long then, and they likely won't last long now. Disneyland in California brought back all tiers of its annual passes on April 11. It quickly sold out of all but its priciest plan that comes with the least restrictions. Disney World is a much larger destination. Florida's Magic Kingdom was the most visited theme park on the planet before the pandemic, drawing nearly 21 million guests in 2019 according to industry tracker Themed Entertainment Association in association with AECOM. There were some technical issues on Thursday morning, briefly interrupting the sale of the passes. A lot can happen when demand is strong enough to topple a platform. Taylor Swift fans know the feeling. Ticketing tech can be such an anti-hero sometimes. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
