Annual Raise Awards Open for Nominations

INDIANAPOLIS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause , a leader in mobile and social fundraising, announced it is accepting nominations for the 2020 Raise Awards . The annual awards celebrate individual fundraisers and nonprofit organizations who are shaping the future of fundraising with innovative ideas and impactful results.

"Every day we hear incredible stories about how our nonprofit customers are shaping the future of fundraising – especially during COVID-19, as nonprofits need to find innovative ways to continue fundraising," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "The Raise Awards is our opportunity to recognize those who exemplify the passion, innovation, and resilience of a true Fearless Fundraiser. We're eager to honor these individuals and organizations as well as their missions."

The annual awards recognize nonprofit achievement in the following categories:

Innovative Nonprofit of the Year: Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas.





Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas. Storyteller of the Year: Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart.





Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart. Fundraisers of the Year: Recognizing individuals who live out the organization's mission, are dedicated to the donor experience, and always give 100 percent to the cause.

"I was amazed when I received the 2019 Fundraisers of the Year Award. I never thought I was doing anything that deserved such an honor—I was just doing my job and wanted to help my people," said Alma Seda, executive director of March of Dimes Puerto Rico. "It made it all the more special to be surrounded by fellow fundraisers and highlight the good we all can do for the betterment of others. I'll never forget the inspiration in the room that day."

"It was my sincerest honor to receive the 2019 Fundraiser of the Year Raise Award. The recognition for the tireless efforts my team and I put forth was truly appreciated. Personally, the award was made that much more special in that it was determined by my peers in this wonderful unselfish vocation we have all chose," said Andy Stein, founder and executive chairman of Orphaned Starfish Foundation. "For our organization, this award signified the trust that so many have put, and continue to put, in our dedication and determination to help the most vulnerable children we serve and love throughout the world."

Last year's Raise Awards recognized the Innovative Nonprofit of the Year: Children's Cancer Research Fund; Storyteller of the Year: Morning Light; and Fundraisers of the Year: Alma Seda with March of Dimes in Puerto Rico; Gwen Mysiak with P.U.N.T. Foundation, and Andrew Stein with Orphaned Starfish Foundation.

Nomination Process

Award nominations are being accepted online through July 31 at: www.onecause.com/raise/awards/.

The Raise Awards are open to both individual fundraisers and nonprofits. Applicants need not be OneCause customers to apply. Submissions should focus on specific achievements, campaigns, and events from the last 12 months. All entries will be reviewed by a committee of past award winners, nonprofit fundraising professionals, and industry experts.

Award winners will be announced at the Virtual Raise 2020 conference , September 14-15. In addition to the award recognition, winners receive a cash donation to their mission on behalf of OneCause.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2 billion. OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and is a nine-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-raise-awards-open-for-nominations-301089441.html

SOURCE OneCause