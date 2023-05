Annual report 2002 of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS management company

The shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS management company, EfTEN Capital AS, have approved the management company's 2022 financial year report, which is available together with the auditor's report on the management company's website https://eften.ee/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/EC_aruanne_2022.pdf

Viljar Arakas

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel 655 9515

Email: viljar.arakas@eften.ee