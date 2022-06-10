Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Annual Report 2021 - HLEE Group closes fiscal 2021 positively



10.06.2022 / 17:45





Annual Report 2021

HLEE Group closes fiscal 2021 positively

Consolidated sales increased to CHF 508.9 million (previous year: CHF 414.7 million).

EBIT increased to CHF 13.2 million (previous year*: CHF 3.1 million).

Consolidated net profit amounted to CHF -2.1 million (previous year*: CHF -12.7 million).

The equity ratio came to a sound 30.4 % (previous year*: 31.3 %). Consolidated total assets amounted to CHF 875.9 million (previous year*: CHF 875.8 million).



Development of operating segments in 2021

All segments (Film, Sports- and Event-Marketing and Sports) generated higher external sales than in the previous year. In the Film segment, there were higher sales in theatrical distribution, home entertainment and TV service productions. Sports events were also held again.

In the Film segment, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could still be felt in movie theater business in 2021. The Constantin Group nonetheless implemented a total of nine in-house and co-productions in theatrical production, including the in-house production Liebesdings, Guglhupfgeschwader from the successful Eberhofer series, Freibad and the follow-up production to the hit movie Der Vorname. Ten movies were released in German movie theaters in theatrical distribution in the fiscal year, including Kaiserschmarrndrama, Contra, After We Fell and the next installment of the hit series Ostwind Der große Orkan. In TV exploitation/license trading, several license sales of in-house and third-party productions took place with both new and established partners again in 2021. Among other developments, Constantin Film and RTL Deutschland plan to expand their successful cooperation. In free TV, sales were generated in particular by the initial licenses for After and Papillon (ProSieben), Der Fall Collini (ARD) and Der Vorname (ProSieben). In pay TV, the following premiere broadcasts were brought forward due to the pandemic: Monster Hunter, Wrong Turn and Horizon Line (all Sky).

In addition, there were numerous successful TV productions, including those for ARD and ZDF.

In the Sports- and Event-Marketing segment, the TEAM Group focused on the development of commercial concepts and rights packages for the 2022/23 to 2024/25 cycle of the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA European Conference League in the reporting year.

In the Sports segment, in 2021 Sport1 GmbH launched the new multisport streaming platform SPORT1 extra in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. When the DFB Cup media rights were awarded, SPORT1 acquired an extensive new package for the seasons 2022/2023 up to and including 2025/2026. Over the last year, on the basis of numerous new shows produced by Plazamedia, we also expanded the successful partnership with DAZN. The broadening base of the Sport1 pay TV channels, SPORT1+ and eSPORTS1, was further expanded on the basis of cooperations with Joyn and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Outlook for 2022

The global spread of the COVID-19 virus as well as the effects of the Ukraine crisis continued to impact the HLEE Groups operating activities negatively in the first quarter of 2022.

As in the previous year, the Board of Directors is monitoring the current COVID-19 situation this year and regularly reviews the measures taken. With a strong theatrical program in the Film segment and the new Bundesliga rights for the 2021/22 season onward in the Sports segment, among other aspects, the HLEE Group plans with stable and economically successful business operations.

The Annual General Meeting for fiscal 2021 will be held on June 29, 2022.

The detailed Annual Report 2021 is available at https://www.hlee.ch/en/Interim-reports.





The HLEE Group at a glance Figures for the Group in accordance with IFRS in CHF million 2021 2020 (restated) Change in % Sales 508.9 414.7 22.7 EBIT 13.2 3.1* 325.8 Net profit for the period -2.1 -12.7* n/a Net profit attributable to shareholders -4.0 -9.2* n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.44 -1.07* n/a Segment sales Film 331.5 261.3 26.8 Sports- and Event-Marketing 68.4 61.5 11.2 Sports 108.3 91.1 19.0 Segment earnings Film 15.9 13.8 14.8 Sports- and Event-Marketing 15.9 8.6 84.9 Sports -9.6 -11.1 n/a in CHF million Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 (restated) Change in % Balance sheet total 875.9 875.8* 0.0 Equity 265.9 273.9* -3.0 Equity ratio (%) 30.4 31.3* -0.9 points Current financial liabilities 253.1 163.9* 54.4 Cash and cash equivalents 48.9 50.3 -2.8 * The changes in the Sports- and Event-Marketing segment, in particular the new tender, resulted in a reassessment of the estimates made when initially consolidating Highlight Communications AG in 2017.

The adjusted valuation and assessment of the initial consoldiation of Highlight Communications AG, which was implemented in cooperation with an independent consulting company, resulted in a restatement for the 2020 reporting year. In the 2021 annual report, these effects are extensively described under «2.3 Restatement of prior-year figures in the consolidated financial statements» on pages 11 and 12.

