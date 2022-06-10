|
Annual Report 2021 - HLEE Group closes fiscal 2021 positively
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Annual Report 2021
HLEE Group closes fiscal 2021 positively
Development of operating segments in 2021
All segments (Film, Sports- and Event-Marketing and Sports) generated higher external sales than in the previous year. In the Film segment, there were higher sales in theatrical distribution, home entertainment and TV service productions. Sports events were also held again.
In the Film segment, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could still be felt in movie theater business in 2021. The Constantin Group nonetheless implemented a total of nine in-house and co-productions in theatrical production, including the in-house production Liebesdings, Guglhupfgeschwader from the successful Eberhofer series, Freibad and the follow-up production to the hit movie Der Vorname. Ten movies were released in German movie theaters in theatrical distribution in the fiscal year, including Kaiserschmarrndrama, Contra, After We Fell and the next installment of the hit series Ostwind Der große Orkan. In TV exploitation/license trading, several license sales of in-house and third-party productions took place with both new and established partners again in 2021. Among other developments, Constantin Film and RTL Deutschland plan to expand their successful cooperation. In free TV, sales were generated in particular by the initial licenses for After and Papillon (ProSieben), Der Fall Collini (ARD) and Der Vorname (ProSieben). In pay TV, the following premiere broadcasts were brought forward due to the pandemic: Monster Hunter, Wrong Turn and Horizon Line (all Sky).
In addition, there were numerous successful TV productions, including those for ARD and ZDF.
In the Sports- and Event-Marketing segment, the TEAM Group focused on the development of commercial concepts and rights packages for the 2022/23 to 2024/25 cycle of the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA European Conference League in the reporting year.
In the Sports segment, in 2021 Sport1 GmbH launched the new multisport streaming platform SPORT1 extra in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. When the DFB Cup media rights were awarded, SPORT1 acquired an extensive new package for the seasons 2022/2023 up to and including 2025/2026. Over the last year, on the basis of numerous new shows produced by Plazamedia, we also expanded the successful partnership with DAZN. The broadening base of the Sport1 pay TV channels, SPORT1+ and eSPORTS1, was further expanded on the basis of cooperations with Joyn and Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Outlook for 2022
The global spread of the COVID-19 virus as well as the effects of the Ukraine crisis continued to impact the HLEE Groups operating activities negatively in the first quarter of 2022.
As in the previous year, the Board of Directors is monitoring the current COVID-19 situation this year and regularly reviews the measures taken. With a strong theatrical program in the Film segment and the new Bundesliga rights for the 2021/22 season onward in the Sports segment, among other aspects, the HLEE Group plans with stable and economically successful business operations.
The Annual General Meeting for fiscal 2021 will be held on June 29, 2022.
The detailed Annual Report 2021 is available at https://www.hlee.ch/en/Interim-reports.
Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln, Switzerland
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
