Annual Report 2021 published

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) announces that the Annual Report for 2021 (in Swedish), provided by the board of directors, is now published and available in electronic format on the Group's website https://ir.zetadisplay.com/financial-reports. A shorter translated english version is also available.

Malmö, 29 April 2022



This information is such information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is required to disclose under the Securities Markets Act. The information was provided, by Per Mandorf, for publication on 29 April 2022 at 08:00 am CET.





Coming Financial reporting dates:

17:th of May - Interim Q1 report, January - March 2022

