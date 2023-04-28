Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Annual Report 2022: HLEE Group increases consolidated sales again in fiscal year 2022



28-Apr-2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc release in accordance with Art. 53 of the Listing Rules

Pratteln, April 28, 2023

Annual Report 2022

HLEE Group increases consolidated sales again in fiscal year 2022

Consolidated sales increased to CHF 524.0 million (previous year: CHF 508.9 million)

EBIT decreased to CHF -1.3 million (previous year: CHF 13.2 million)

Consolidated net result for the period was -21.1 million CHF (previous year: -2.1 million CHF)

The equity ratio was stable at 28.2 % (previous year: 30.4 %). Consolidated total assets amounted to CHF 819.9 million (previous year: CHF 875.9 million)

Development of operating segments in 2022

There were eight in-house and co-productions in total in theatrical production. For example, shooting took place on the in-house productions Manta Manta - Zwoter Teil and Rehragout-Rendezvous in 2022. In addition to the international projects Perfect Addiction and In the Lost Lands, filming on Hagen began and will continue into 2023. In theatrical distribution, a total of seven films were released in German theaters in the financial year, including "Guglhupfgeschwader" from the Eberhofer series, "Der Nachname" with Florian David Fitz as well as "After Forever" from the successful After series. In the TV exploitation/license trading business area, numerous license sales of in-house and third-party productions were again realized in 2022, with both established and new partners. The first broadcast of "Kaiserschmarrndrama" achieved its usual high market shares, as did "Der Vorname".

In the Sports and Event segment, the TEAM group successfully launched the marketing of media and sponsorship rights for the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2024-27 cycle. At Sport1, the focus in the 2022 financial year was again on consistent multimedia content use. In addition to strengthening the SPORT1 portfolio through the acquisition of new rights, such as in women's soccer, the extension of existing partnerships and the development of new content cooperations and business areas, the focus remains on cross-platform exploitation. In view of the still massively growing digital and cross-platform use of media offers, the digital diversification of the SPORT1 brand will also be further advanced. New content and marketing environments will be created at the same time - for example, evaluation on the digital platforms.

Outlook for 2023

Due to the continuing uncertain market situation caused by the Inflation trend and the effects of the Ukraine crisis, the Board of Directors cannot rule out an impact on the Highlight Group's operating activities.

Among other things, the Highlight Group plans to return to a stable and commercially successful business with major growth potential in the Sports and Event segment with a strong theatrical program in the Film segment - such as "Manta Manta-Zwoter Teil" and "Sonne und Beton" - and the new Bundesliga rights such as women's soccer from the 2023/24 season.

The Annual General Meeting for fiscal 2022 is scheduled to take place in June 2023. The detailed 2022 Annual Report is available at https://www.hlee.ch/en/Interim-reports.



The HLEE-Group at a glance Figures for the Group in accordance with IFRS in CHF million 2022 2021 Change in % Sales 524.0 508.9 3.0 EBIT -1.3 13.2 n/a Net profit for the period -21.1 -2.1 n/a Net profit attributable to shareholders -13.4 -4.0 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -1.42 -0.44 n/a Segment sales Film 357.4 331.5 7.8 Sport und Event 166.4 176.7 -5.8 Segment earnings Film 15.2 15.9 -4.1 Sport und Event -0.8 6.3 n/a in CHF million Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 (Restated) Change in % Balance sheet total 819.9 875.9 -6.4 Equity 230.8 265.9 -13.2 Equity ratio (%) 28.2 30.4 -2.2 Punkte Current financial liabilities 199.0 255.6 -22.1 Cash and cash equivalents 30.2 48.9 -38.2

Contact:

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Investor Relations

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

4133 Pratteln, Switzerland

Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch

http://www.hlee.ch