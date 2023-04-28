Annual Report 2022 published

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) announces that the Annual Report for 2022 (in Swedish), provided by the board of directors, is now released and attached to this pressrelease and published on the Group's Investor relations website https://ir.zetadisplay.com/financial-reports. A shorter translated english version is also available.

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Per Mandorf, at 08.00 CET on 28 april 2023.

Coming Financial reporting dates:

29-31 May - Interim Q1 report, January - March 2023

For further information, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 704-25 82 34

E-Mail: per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Michael van Straten, CFO

Mobile: +45-538-482 83

E-Mail: michael.vanstraten@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication

Mobile: +46 709-80 20 80

E-Mail: robert.bryhn@@zetadisplay.com





About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a European leader that drives the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people in stores, restaurants, public environments, in travel and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a global leader that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, has a turnover of SEK +500 million and employs 220 employees in offices in six European countries. In total, the company manages over 85,000 installations in more than 50 markets. ZetaDisplay is owned by the British investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com

