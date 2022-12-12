|
12.12.2022 11:30:44
Annual Report and Accounts
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
12 December 2022
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Annual Report and Accounts
Further to the Final Results announcement released on 29 November 2022, the Company confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2022 (2022 Annual Report) has been made available to shareholders today and is available on the Companys website at https://corporate.easyjet.com.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts has been submitted in unedited full text to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the Final Results announcement released on 29 November 2022 and in the 2022 Annual Report, which will be shortly available for inspection at the NSM.
This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).
