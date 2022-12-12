12.12.2022 11:30:44

Annual Report and Accounts

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Annual Report and Accounts

12-Dec-2022 / 10:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

12 December 2022

easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

Annual Report and Accounts

 

Further to the Final Results announcement released on 29 November 2022, the Company confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2022 (2022 Annual Report) has been made available to shareholders today and is available on the Companys website at https://corporate.easyjet.com.  

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts has been submitted in unedited full text to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the Final Results announcement released on 29 November 2022 and in the 2022 Annual Report, which will be shortly available for inspection at the NSM.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

 

In case of queries please contact:

 

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins

FGS Global

+44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell

FGS Global

+44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

 

 
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 207945
EQS News ID: 1510597

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Aktien in diesem Artikel

easyJet plc 4,44 -1,55% easyJet plc

