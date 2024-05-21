|
21.05.2024 18:30:00
Annual Report and Accounts
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)
21 May 2024
ICG Enterprise Trust plc ("the Company") - Annual Report and Accounts
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, the Company announces that a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2024 and AGM Notice have been published and also sent to the FCA National Storage Mechanism. They will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice may also be viewed on the Company's website at www.icg-enterprise.co.uk.
The Annual Report and Accounts have been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive them in hard copy form.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Registered Shs
|12,02
|-0,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: Wall Street geht mit minimalen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten am Dienstag die Füße still. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.