Annual Report and Accounts
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)
20 May 2025
Annual Report and Accounts 2025
The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 have today been sent or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on the Company's website at: https://www.icg-enterprise.co.uk
In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.1R and 6.4.3R, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
- Annual Report and Accounts 2025
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
- Proxy Form for the 2025 Annual General Meeting
- Proposed New Articles of Association
The Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held at Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JW, on Tuesday, 24 June 2025 at 3:30pm.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395
